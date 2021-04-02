ZOO AND YOU: Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is home to oldest living chimp in human care

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is home to the oldest living chimp in human care. Her name is Susie and she is 67-years-old.

Susie lives with four other chimpanzees at the Sunset Zoo exhibit:

42-year-old Julian

33-year-old Hazina

29-year-old Hususa

8-year-old Koto

Head Keeper Savannah Hiatt said the chimps are very similar to humans. They each have their own personality and even favorite foods.

“They are very similar to us. Everybody likes their cupcakes. They like their sweets,” Hiatt said. “Susie actually very much favors pizza and Dr. Pepper. That’s like her one little special treat that she will get come her birthday time.”

The Sunset Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2333 Oak Street in Manhattan. If you want to visit Susie and the other chimps, Hiatt said they are most active in the morning.