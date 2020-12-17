ZOO AND YOU: Sunset Zoo is home to friendly and playful maned wolves

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is home to a group of maned wolves. These playful creatures are canines and look like foxes on black stilts.

Head Keeper Savannah Hiatt said these are some of her favorite creatures, although their smell isn’t the most appealing.

They use scent marking to communicate with each other and other animals. It is a very strong skunk type of smell,” Hiatt said. “Interacting with them is just a lot of fun. They are very curious. They are very intelligent.”

In the wild, Hiatt said maned wolves are solitary and normally wouldn’t live in groups likes they do at the Sunset Zoo. However, at the zoo, she said they like to play and be social.

“They will chase bugs, they will chase each other. We like to play Frisbee with them,” Hiatt said. “They eat and spend most of their time out on exhibit. Even if they are allowed to go in the back area, they prefer to spend their time out where people can see them.”

The Sunset Zoo is currently on winter hours. Doors are open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Hiatt said the maned wolves are most active around sunrise and sunset. She said it would be best to visit them towards closing time.