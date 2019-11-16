ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Pilots hope to get zoo fans interested in hockey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots is partnering with the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to introduce more families to the world of hockey.

The Topeka Pilots is having a Member Night on Friday, Dec 6 from 7:05 pm to 10 pm. This is special for the Friends of the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center members.

Tickets will only be $5 for this member’s night.

Friends of the Topeka Zoo members may buy tickets by logging into their account or by visiting the Topeka Zoo gift shop between 9 am and 5 pm until November 26.

KCDC members will get an email with how to log-in and purchase.

Members will be notified once tickets are ready. They will then need to be picked up at the box office located inside Stormont Vail Events Center.