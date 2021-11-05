ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo adding private ‘igloos’ to popular Zoo Lights event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is launching the second year of its popular Zoo Lights event in two weeks. This year, the zoo is expanding the event with more lights and new experiences.

One of the new features this year is private igloo rentals. Director of Administration & Creative Jared Bednar said guests will be able to rent these warm spaces for family gatherings, hangouts with friends, or even a romantic date.

“You’ll come out to the zoo and have your own personal space to warm up,” Bednar said. “Have some maybe spiked hot chocolate, play some games, or just kind of get out of the cold while everyone else is enjoying the event.”

Guests can buy a private igloo package starting at $200. This experience includes:

Igloo and Private Fire for 1.5 hours from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Zoo Lights Tickets for 4

4 Holiday Drink Tickets

Popcorn for 4

Water

Boardgames and Other Activities

Igloo Concierge

People can buy Zoo Lights tickets or upgrade to the igloo rental by clicking here. Guests can also decide to update the igloo experience by:

Rent Igloo for the entire night for $400.00

More Guests (up to 4) – $20.00 each. *adult or child, no discount*

Holiday Drink Tickets – $5.00/per

Bottle of House Wine (red or white) – $20.00 *upgrade available*

Champagne/Prosecco – $20.00

Charcuterie Box for 2 – $45.00 *must be reserved 5 days in advance*

Smores for 4 – $20.00

20 Cupcakes with Edible Image – $30.00

Popcorn – $5.00

Souvenir Light Up Cup – $10.00 each

If you are interested in these upgrades contact Shelly Dingman at sdingman@topekazoo.org to add any of these options to your igloo experience.

Zoo Lights launches on November 19 and runs through December 26.