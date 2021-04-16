ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo celebrating Earth Day Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Earth Day is next week, but the Topeka Zoo is joining other zoos across the globe in celebration on Saturday.

The Topeka Zoo will have a couple dozen agencies with booths set up throughout the zoo. Director of Conservation & Education Dennis Dinwiddie said there will be fun activities for the whole family.

“There are opportunities for kids to make and take things home,” Dinwiddie said. “We’re going to have things for kids to make to eat. We’re going to do all kinds of great activities. There’s going to be puppet shows in the afternoon.”

The Earth Day celebration at the Topeka Zoo is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.