ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo celebrating ‘Hoho’ – the 2nd oldest sun bear in North America

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is celebrating a major milestone for one of its animals. The zoo is home to a sun bear named Hoho.

Hoho recently turned 32-years-old. While that may not be a milestone for humans, Animal Curator Shanna Simpson said every year is an accomplishment. Hoho is the second oldest sun bear in North America.

“In the wild, Sun Bears typically live to be 20, maybe 25 years old,” Simpson said. “That’s a typical lifespan, so as you can imagine he is already past his life expectancy. I would say in human years he’s probably like an 80 or 90-year-old human.”

Despite some arthritis, Simpson said Hoho is in good health for his age. If you want to visit Hoho, she said he is most active in the morning around 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The Sun Bear exhibit is located inside the Lianas Forest building on the south side of the Topeka Zoo.