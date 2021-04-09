ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo celebrating Kay’s Garden with Opening Day festival Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is celebrating the opening of the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden with an Opening Day festival Saturday.

The garden officially opened with a small event in August, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said the event will feature a variety of food vendors, live music, and activities for the whole family.

“There will be a Kimono display in the event venue,” Wiley said. “You can actually see Samarai warrior armor, which is something rarely seen in this part of the country.”

Washburn’s Sociology & Anthropology Department will be helping with activities throughout the day. There will also be a formal tea ceremony and calligraphy presentation, crane sculpture debut, and a variety of vendors lining the zoo.

The Opening Day festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.