ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo celebrating Kay’s Garden with Opening Day festival Saturday

FOX 43 News Zoo and You

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is celebrating the opening of the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden with an Opening Day festival Saturday.

The garden officially opened with a small event in August, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said the event will feature a variety of food vendors, live music, and activities for the whole family.

“There will be a Kimono display in the event venue,” Wiley said. “You can actually see Samarai warrior armor, which is something rarely seen in this part of the country.”

Washburn’s Sociology & Anthropology Department will be helping with activities throughout the day. There will also be a formal tea ceremony and calligraphy presentation, crane sculpture debut, and a variety of vendors lining the zoo.

The Opening Day festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories