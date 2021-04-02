ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo celebrating with animal Easter egg hunts Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Zoo is celebrating Easter weekend by having animal Easter egg hunts Saturday.

Keepers will be hiding paper machete Easter eggs in a variety of animal habitats through out the day.

Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson said each egg contains a special treat for that individual animal.

“For animals like the urangatans who are herbevors we’ll put apples and carrots and bananas and all sorts of yummy produce,” Simpson said. “For the carnivors maybe we’ll put meat in it.”

The Topeka Zoo is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The animals will be given their Easter eggs at specific times throughout the day. Check the schedule below for your favorite animal.