ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo hopes you take part in “Giving Zoo Day” this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is often called “Giving Tuesday” but the Topeka Zoo would like you to take part in “Giving Zoo Day” as well.

“During that holiday season when people are making choices about how they want to give, a bunch of zoos around the country got together and tried to provide opportunities for people to support our missions,” said Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo director.

This year, a gift on “Giving Zoo Day” will go towards youth programming at the Topeka Zoo.

“Giving Zoo Day” is Tuesday, December 3, but you can give to the Topeka Zoo any time by clicking here.