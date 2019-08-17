ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo offering VIP experience at Serengeti Nights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is offering a unique, behind-the-scenes experience with its latest fundraiser. Serengeti Nights gives people the chance to explore the zoo after closing and a select few will get the chance to dine with the animals in Camp Cowabunga.

“You get to come sit and eat dinner while you’re watching the painted dogs and the lions and the monkeys,” said Shelby Revelle, fundraising and event specialist. “This event is more of an intimate, smaller crowd, but if you want to actually have a dinner prior to, come for VIP.”

The VIP experience costs $95 a person, or $750 for a table of eight, but Revelle says it’s worth it. Along with a VIP dinner prepared by US Foods, diners will also get to see the animals in a different light.

“Seeing the animals, the way they act differently in the evening and as it goes on and it gets darker and we have the up lighting, you don’t even feel like you are in Kansas,” said Revelle.

Serengeti Nights is one of the four main fundraisers for the Topeka Zoo. These fundraisers help fund the conservation and education efforts at the zoo.

The event is Saturday, September 7th. The VIP experience starts at 4:45 pm and the event begins at 6 pm and lasts until 10 pm. Click here for ticket information.