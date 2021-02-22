ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo offers ‘up close’ look at animals with evening classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is offering an “up close” look at its ambassador animals through evening classes. Classes are once a month and open to all ages.

Each class will feature a PowerPoint presentation, live animals, and an activity or craft.

Director of Education and Conservation Dennis Dinwiddie said this gives families a closer look at animals than they might usually get during a typical trip to the zoo.

“You can get very close and personal with them,” Dinwiddie said. “They go to school rooms all the time. They like people. They enjoy people.”

Each class is $8 for the general public and $6 for Friends of the Topeka Zoo members. The upcoming classes include:

March 3: Animal Babies

April 14: Amazing Invertebrates

May 12: In Your Own Backyard

Each class is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and only 24 people are allowed in each class. Pre-registration is required. Click here for more information.