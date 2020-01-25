ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo searching for new business partners for 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is searching for new business partners for 2020. Since the zoo is a non-profit, Fundraising and Events Specialist Shelby Revelle said they rely heavily on community support.

“When we’re doing new things, when we’re adding additions to the zoo and investing more in our education programs, it’s really our partners that are making the difference,” Revelle said.

Revelle also said the Topeka Zoo offers a variety of advertising benefits to business partners.

“Everything from digital marketing, advertising, having your logo right at the front gates of the zoo,” she said. “All of our business partners get tickets and marketing at all of the special events and so that’s a huge exposure itself.”

If you are interested in becoming a business partner, click here for more information.