ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo supports Reading Awareness Month with book drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – March is Reading Awareness Month, and the Topeka Zoo is supporting literacy by throwing a book drive to benefit a local non-profit.

Throughout the month of March, zoo visitors can get one dollar off admission if they bring in a new or gently used book. The Topeka Zoo reports it is hoping to collect more than 2,500 books. Organizers would like to have one book for each of the kids in the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

Along with the book drive, the Topeka Zoo will host story time everyday starting at 10:30 a.m. inside Camp Cowabunga. KSNT News Evening Anchor Brooke Lennington will be a celebrity storyteller and will help deliver the books to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka at the end of the month.