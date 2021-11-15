ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo volunteers painting manhole covers, promoting connection to Kansas River

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is partnering with the City of Topeka to protect the Kansas River. There are approximately 5,000 storm drains in Topeka, each leading to the Kansas River.

Each storm drain has a manhole cover with “No Dumping, Drains to River” carved on top. Zoo volunteers are working to paint each of the manhole covers.

Director of Conservation & Education Dennis Dinwiddie said they hope this will make people think twice before dumping in drains.

“When any kind of chemical, toxin, poison, trash, garbage,” Dinwiddie said. “Both visible and invisible pollution goes through those storm drains and ends up in your Kansas River, impacting on the river where we get all of our drinking water and impacting on the river that has so much wildlife in it.”

Dinwiddie said this will be a long-term project for the zoo. He said volunteers have painted around 50 manhole covers so far.