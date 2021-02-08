ZOO AND YOU: Turkey vulture at Topeka Zoo believes it is human

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A turkey vulture in Topeka believes it is human. Lilly is an education vulture at the Topeka Zoo. She visits schools and organizations as an ambassador for the Topeka Zoo and vultures everywhere.

Director of Education and Conservation Dennis Dinwiddie said humans were the first things that Lilly saw when she was born.

“Since humans were the first things that she saw she imprinted on them,” Dinwiddie said. “That means that her brain hardwired right away to think that that’s what I look like, that’s what I am, that’s what I’ll always be.”

Dinwiddie said Lilly is probably the only turkey vulture left in Kansas. Turkey vultures don’t have feathers on their head, legs, or feet. This means they can easily catch frostbite and migrate south for the winter.