ZOO AND YOU: Wicked new frights planned for Zoo Boos and Brews

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Something wicked is in store for this year’s frightening Halloween fundraiser at the Topeka Zoo. Zoo Boos and Brews, formerly Fright Fest, is two weeks away and organizers are hard at work building the fundraiser’s haunted house.

The “fun house” is a maze built in the Topeka Zoo’s pavilion. There will be a room filled with pool noodles, false walls and, of course, terrifying actors around every corner.

This is a 21 and older event. It will feature unlimited beer tastings from local and regional breweries, mixed drinks and a variety of food trucks. There will be three costume contests with $100 1st place prizes.

Zoo Boos and Brews is Friday, October 11 from 7 pm to 10:30 pm at the Topeka Zoo. Tickets range from $20 to $45. Click here for more information.

Follow the Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter for more animal updates.