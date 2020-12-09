5-year-old cancer survivor inspires toy-for-toy Christmas donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 5-year-old cancer survivor has inspired a program to help give toys to kids in the hospital this Christmas.

Azura Credit Union is teaming up with Maxton for Maxton’s Fight Toy Drive.

“The holidays are just around the corner, and though things are very different this year, some children still have to be in the hospital on Christmas and Santa Max wants to do his part to spread cheer as best he can. If you would like to and can help, any donations made to Maxton’s Fight from now until December 20th will go toward a gift for a child to drop off at our local hospitals,” according to the Maxton’s Fight Facebook page.

People can drop off toys for kids in the hospital here:

3623 SE 29th St., Topeka, KS

6620 SE Dwight St., Topeka, KS

Azura will then do a toy-for-toy donation for all donations received. You can also go to the Maxton’s Fight Facebook page to learn more about the organization and watch a daily pep-talk post from Max.