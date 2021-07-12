Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas prepares for Our Modern Manor Showhouse event

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Gina Nellis, the co-chair for Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas joined David George on FOX 43 at 4 Monday evening to talk about their fall fundraiser involving a historic house in the Topeka community.

The homeowners of Our Modern Manor, Matt and Sara Vincent, are looking to honor the iconic Depression-era estate and bring the house that was built in 1939 into the 21st century, while still honoring its original charm.

The house will be open for public tours from September 24th to the 26th of September from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Advance tickets will be available on August 1st and there will be a limited number of tickets.

For more information, you can go to the Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas Facebook page or you can visit their official website.