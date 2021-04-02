Heartland Motorsports Parks track manager spoke about what to expect for the 2021 season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Track manager of Heartland Motorsports Park, Travis Hilton, spoke with David George Thursday on FOX 43 at 4 about the upcoming events in the spring and summer.

Hilton spoke about the events in the past and how they’re trying to duplicate the success with events like the Country Stampede Music Festival, NHRA National event, drag racing, mud runs and more.

Heartland Motorsports Park will be hosting an event April 2 on their opening night with Friday Night Fun Drags. With this event anyone can bring their vehicle as long as it passes a general safety inspection. This event will start at 5:00 p.m. For more information click here.