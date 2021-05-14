Helping Hands Humane Society wrapping up Warm Paws, Warm Hearts this weekend

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Emi Griess, the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society Communications Director, and her feline friend, Mewtwo, joined David George on FOX 43 at 4 Friday to discuss the latest fundraising event happening for the shelter.

Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Auction is an auction of local artists who donated pieces of their work to help raise money for HHHS. The auction is going on right now and closes on Sunday, May 16 at 11:59 p.m.

You can click here to place a bid on the artwork. The artwork is also available during adoption hours.

Griess said the shelter is looking for donations. The shelter is currently running low on towels. The shelter uses towels for baths, lining kennels and for foster families.

Click here for more information to see what the shelter needs.