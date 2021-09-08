Valeo partnering with Envista Credit Union to hold ‘a sole-warming sock drive’

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Valeo Behavioral Health is partnering with Envista Credit Union to hold a drive called “Socktember” throughout the month of September.
Michaela Butterworth, health promotion specialist at Valeo, said they’re hoping to collect 3,000 new pairs of socks. Specifically, they’re needing adult tube and wool socks. They’re hoping to collect 3,000 socks.
There are a number of ways you can donate. You can order from their Amazon Wish List and send it directly to Valeo, or drop it off at one of the below locations.
- Envista Credit Union
- 3626 SW Wanamaker
- 3321 SE 28th Terrace
- 501 NE Lake Street
- 2120 SW Belle Avenue
- 2015 SW 10th Street
- 811 NW 25th Street
- 517 SW 29th Street
- Valeo
- 330 SW Oakley (Main & South Side Entrance)
- 2401 SW 6th Street