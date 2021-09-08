Valeo partnering with Envista Credit Union to hold ‘a sole-warming sock drive’

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Valeo Behavioral Health is partnering with Envista Credit Union to hold a drive called “Socktember” throughout the month of September.

Michaela Butterworth, health promotion specialist at Valeo, said they’re hoping to collect 3,000 new pairs of socks. Specifically, they’re needing adult tube and wool socks. They’re hoping to collect 3,000 socks.

There are a number of ways you can donate. You can order from their Amazon Wish List and send it directly to Valeo, or drop it off at one of the below locations.