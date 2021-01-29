Weekend Watch 01-29-21

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
3 Arkansas hikers rescued from snow-covered Arizona canyon
Video
Top Stories
Effort to make animal abuse a federal crime getting bipartisan support
Video
USD 475 creating five-year plan, looking for public input
Video
Riley County Police track down 2 men involved in 2020 robbery
Celebrating Kansas Day 2021
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Masters Report
Top Stories
Flock, Dukurs wrap up skeleton World Cup overall titles
Top Stories
Host Germany wins 5 medals on 1st day of luge worlds
Mahomes on mission to ‘make the world a better place’
NFL’s revenue dip in pandemic significant, but not crippling
‘We have to figure this out’: Heat say turnaround will come
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Buy Local
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Tax Tips
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
‘Cozy, mitten-inspired sock’: Bernie’s mitten maker teams up with sock brand to donate to foodbank
Top Stories
As WV firefighter with COVID-19 fights for life, insurance refuses to open claim
Video
Top Stories
USD 475 creating five-year plan, looking for public input
Video
Riley County Police track down 2 men involved in 2020 robbery
PHOTOS: Remembering Cicely Tyson, a trailblazing Hollywood icon
Gallery
Lawsuit claims Subway’s tuna sandwiches ‘lack any trace of tuna’
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Weekend Watch
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Watch 01-29-21
FOX 43 @ 4
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 09:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 09:17 AM CST