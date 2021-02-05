Weekend Watch 02-05-21

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Unemployment Situation
Black History Month
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
A Holton man will be sentenced today for the murder of his father
Top Stories
Topeka Zoo orangutans deliver Super Bowl pick
With Harris’ tie-breaker vote, Senate approves fast-track of COVID aid
Topeka Chiefs fans looking to avoid crowds on game day
Video
Get a surprise tax form this year? Someone probably stole your identity to claim unemployment benefits
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Olympics 2021
Masters Report
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson top Hall of Fame candidates
Top Stories
Somehow, the NFL pulled off playing every game in a pandemic
Spink’s name stripped from Hall of Fame award over racism
Reid, Arians bring stellar offensive systems to Super Bowl
Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Buy Local
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Tax Tips
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
ZOO AND YOU: Keepers try to avoid ‘laughing’ hyenas at Sunset Zoo
Video
Top Stories
Cute Pets: Kitten
Video
Top Stories
Topeka Chiefs fans looking to avoid crowds on game day
Video
Unemployment dips sharply to 6.3% as employers add only 49K jobs
‘What are the odds?’: 3 UC Davis students discover they were adopted from same Chinese province
Video
Stacking the deck for other kids: 11-year-old Chiefs trading card collector shares his prized possessions
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Weekend Watch
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Watch 02-05-21
FOX 43 @ 4
Posted:
Feb 5, 2021 / 09:31 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2021 / 09:31 AM CST