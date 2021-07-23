Weekend Watch 07-23-21

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
Kansas City-area medical leaders may urge new mask mandate
Top Stories
US women tell 9th Circuit trial court didn’t factor success
Delta variant a concern weeks before schools reopen
Texas and Oklahoma could be leaving the Big 12
Landing gear falls from plane, crashes to ground at country club: ‘Found by a golfer who was out on the course’
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 Olympics
Top Stories
As Herschel Walker eyes Senate run, a turbulent past emerges
Top Stories
US women tell 9th Circuit trial court didn’t factor success
‘The greatest honor’: Osaka lights Olympic cauldron
Bring the pain: Olympic swimming begins with grueling 400 IM
Japan’s judoka stars look to calm nation’s Olympic angst
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 Birthday Club Sign Up
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 Zoo and You
Top Stories
Kansas City-area medical leaders may urge new mask mandate
Top Stories
Delta variant a concern weeks before schools reopen
Top Stories
Landing gear falls from plane, crashes to ground at country club: ‘Found by a golfer who was out on the course’
Evergy working to replace 5,700 blue, purple street lights
Video
Topeka Performing Arts Center holds second annual Tee-Pac Golf Tournament
Video
Cleveland Indians change name to Guardians
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Watch 07-23-21
FOX 43 @ 4
Posted:
Jul 23, 2021 / 11:20 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2021 / 11:20 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to KSNT Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KSNT Breaking News Alerts
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
‘We are past the tipping point. We are in trouble!’ Kansas health system on COVID-19 delta variant
Video
Employees say death at work didn’t stop Topeka Frito-Lay production, but company claims otherwise
Crayfish ‘Crayze’ at McPherson Lake: Invasive species make Kansas debut
Video
Delta variant a concern weeks before schools reopen
Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KSNT News Update
SIGN UP