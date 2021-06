TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Andy McKee, a world-renown guitarist, joined David George on FOX 43 at 4 Tuesday to discuss his upcoming performance for Capper Foundations’ Concert for a Child.

The Topeka native had his music go viral on YouTube 16 years ago. McKee said performing for this event fills his heart and is gratifying in another way than going and playing the guitar for money.

McKee will perform Thursday, June 17th at Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo