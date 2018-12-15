12/14/18 High School Basketball highlights

Highlights from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Boys scores

Topeka High 39
Washburn Rural 60

St. Marys 71
Silver Lake 60

Riverside 31
Jefferson West 50

Clay Center 55
Wamego 74

Sabetha 55
Holton 49

Horton 23
Jefferson Couny North 71

Junction City 74
Highland Park 58

Shawnee Heights 55
Seaman 67

Wabaunsee 27
Rock Creek 53

Osawatamie 64
Santa Fe Trail 74

Emporia 58
Topeka West 42

Hayden 47
Manhattan 44

Chapman 52
Marysville 37

Girls 

St. Marys 35
Silver Lake 38

Clay Center 43
Wamego 37

Axtell 55
Linn 25

Topeka High 46
Washburn Rural 49

Junction City 30
Highland Park 62

Sabetha 42
Holton 34

Horton 41
Jefferson County North 65

Emporia 40
Topeka West 28

Wabaunsee 51
Rock Creek 24

Perry-Lecompton 20
Nemaha Central 63

Hayden 36
Manhattan 53

Osawatamie 28
Santa Fe Trail 36

Shawnee Heights 29
Seaman 51

Northern Heights 51
Osage City 46

Riverside 31
Jefferson West 61

Chapman 59
Marysvillle 61

