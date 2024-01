NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Friday night featured a slightly unusual version of Full Court Press after weather caused several area games to be postponed.

BOYS

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 54

SEAMAN 51

HAYDEN 49

TOPEKA HIGH 63

WEST FRANKLIN 55

OSAGE CITY 42

BURLINGTON 60

EUREKA 26

GIRLS

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 39

SEAMAN 69

HAYDEN 61

TOPEKA HIGH 32

WEST FRANKLIN 19

OSAGE CITY 70