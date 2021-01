Full Court Press (01/22/21)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A survey of local school districts Thursday shows many are following their county health departments' advice first, after Kansas athletic officials voted to allow more people to watch school sports in-person.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Wednesday to increase the number of fans an athlete can have at a sporting event from two to four. Local school districts can still make their own stricter limit on fans based on their area’s health department guidelines, but cannot make less limited restrictions than KSHSAA.