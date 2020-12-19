Full Court Press (12/18/20)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Washburn Rural's Joe Berry has been a big part of the Jr. Blues basketball team since he was a sophomore. His game has elevated as the years have passed and he recently signed on to play college ball at Army. Living out that DI dream at West Point will be awesome, but he's got unfinished business at Rural to take care of first.

Berry was garnering attention from a few schools but Army had been there from the beginning and from the start, it just felt right.