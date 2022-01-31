TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elijah Brooks is now the all-time leading scorer in Topeka West basketball history.

“He’s different. If you’re explaining Elijah you say he’s different… different kid,” Topeka West head coach Rick Bloomquist said.

On Friday, Jan. 28 he scored 33 points to boost his career total to 1,251. This mark surpassed the previous all-time points leader, Luke Dwyer, who had held the record since 2000.

“I’ve coached a lot of guys these last 45 years, and I love them all. I think they would all agree that he might be the best I’ve coached,” Bloomquist said.

Brooks caught the attention of Coach Bloomquist when he was in just the eighth grade.

“Something was special about him right then. Just his personality, his charisma, the way he handled himself. The total package of a kid at that age is just above the charts,” Bloomquist said.

He has a unique ability to flip a switch and go score when the team needs it most.

“I feel like I can score whenever I want to, saying that as humble as I can,” Brooks said. “Anytime I feel like we need to go get a bucket or my coaches are telling me ‘Just get to the rim’ I feel like I can do that.”

His teammates have seen it first-hand time and time again.

“Whenever he gets his takeover unlocked, he just goes crazy,” said senior guard Zander Putthoff. “It’s kind of like a stress reliver. Having a guy, in my opinion the best player in the state, to depend on, we know he can get us three or four buckets in a row.”

Brooks says the individual accomplishments aren’t on his mind. He simply wants to win.

“State champs, for sure. That’s the end goal for every team but I really think we can accomplish that,” Brooks said when asked about the team’s goal for this season.

“His goal is to get to the state tournament. His goal is to win the Centennial League. His goals are all team goals right now,” Bloomquist said.

Brooks ‘team first’ mentality is just one reason why he’s loved in the City of Topeka.

“He puts Elijah down to where ‘I’m not the most important person in my life,’ He’s very respectful. He’s a model student. Teachers love him. Administrators love him. Parents love him. I love him,” Bloomquist said.