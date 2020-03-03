High School Basketball Sub-State results (03/02/20)

Boys
Rock Creek 69
Santa Fe Trail 44
St. Marys 71
Riley County 57
Hiawatha 52
Pleasant Ridge 41
Royal Valley 69
Silver Lake 41
Nemaha Central 44
Sabetha 39
Perry-Lecompton 56
Jeff West 53
Marysville 63
Bishop Ward 25
Winchester-Jefferson County North 44
Rossville 39
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 55
Atchison County 17
Girls
Valley Heights 77
McLouth 10
Horton 44
Oskaloosa 42
Jackson Heights 55
Riverside 20
Winchester-Jefferson County North 43
Rossville 34
Wabaunsee 81
Kansas City Christian 21
Mission Valley 53
Lyndon 36
Northern Hieghts 53
Central Heights 29