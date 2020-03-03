High School Basketball Sub-State results (03/02/20)

Boys

Rock Creek 69
Santa Fe Trail 44

St. Marys 71
Riley County 57

Hiawatha 52
Pleasant Ridge 41

Royal Valley 69
Silver Lake 41

Nemaha Central 44
Sabetha 39

Perry-Lecompton 56
Jeff West 53

Marysville 63
Bishop Ward 25

Winchester-Jefferson County North 44
Rossville 39

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 55
Atchison County 17

Girls

Valley Heights 77
McLouth 10

Horton 44
Oskaloosa 42

Jackson Heights 55
Riverside 20

Winchester-Jefferson County North 43
Rossville 34

Wabaunsee 81
Kansas City Christian 21

Mission Valley 53
Lyndon 36

Northern Hieghts 53
Central Heights 29

