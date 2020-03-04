High School Basketball Sub-State results (03/03/20)

Results from Tuesday’s high school basketball sub-state action.

Boys

Topeka West 71
Bonner Springs 54

Highland Park 43
Leavenworth 38

Shawnee Heights 50
Spring Hill 36

Riverside 53
Jackson Heights 22

Valley Heights 81
Horton 28

McLouth 57
Oskaloosa 12


Emporia 63
Mcpherson 55/OT

Girls

Hayden 58
Chanute 33

Phillipsburg 68
Concordia 53

Osage City 36
Burlington 30

Washburn Rural 66
Lawrence Free State 57

Jeff West 38
Santa Fe Trail 18

Bishop Ward 49
Hiawatha 45

Chapman 45
Winfield 34

St. Marys 28
Rock Creek 24

Manhattan 48
Wichita Southeast 36

Nemaha Central 66
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 16

Holton 52
Clearwater 33

Silver Lake 62
Perry 48

Clay Center 50
Pratt 36

Riley County 58
Royal Valley 34

Topeka High 94
Wichita North 25

Sabetha 55
Marysville 42

