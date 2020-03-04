High School Basketball Sub-State results (03/03/20)

Results from Tuesday’s high school basketball sub-state action.
Boys
Topeka West 71
Bonner Springs 54
Highland Park 43
Leavenworth 38
Shawnee Heights 50
Spring Hill 36
Riverside 53
Jackson Heights 22
Valley Heights 81
Horton 28
McLouth 57
Oskaloosa 12
Emporia 63
Mcpherson 55/OT
Girls
Hayden 58
Chanute 33
Phillipsburg 68
Concordia 53
Osage City 36
Burlington 30
Washburn Rural 66
Lawrence Free State 57
Jeff West 38
Santa Fe Trail 18
Bishop Ward 49
Hiawatha 45
Chapman 45
Winfield 34
St. Marys 28
Rock Creek 24
Manhattan 48
Wichita Southeast 36
Nemaha Central 66
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 16
Holton 52
Clearwater 33
Silver Lake 62
Perry 48
Clay Center 50
Pratt 36
Riley County 58
Royal Valley 34
Topeka High 94
Wichita North 25
Sabetha 55
Marysville 42