High School Basketball Wrap-Up (12/14/21)

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A Nebraska man has been taken into custody with multiple charges by the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from the Osage County Sheriff's Office, at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, an investigator was contacted by a concerned citizen who reported that an impaired driver was sighted near Carbondale. The vehicle was located and, after multiple infractions, the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit began.