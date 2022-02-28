(KSNT)- Sub-state basketball kicked off Wednesday night with 3A action on the girls and boys side.

Marysville boys got a win thanks to 22 points from Jake Lauer and 19 from Peyton Smith. Nemaha Central used 22 from Mason Thomas, 19 from Brady Klotz and 17 from KJ Miller to advance. McAfee scored 14 for the Sabetha boys in their win.

Hiawatha girls used 16 each from Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz to get a first round win.

BOYS SCORES:

JEFFERSON WEST 33

ROYAL VALLEY 84

MARYSVILLE 79

HIAWATHA 59

ROSSVILLE 59

NEMAHA CENTRAL 79

SILVER LAKE 35

SABETHA 47

GIRLS SCORES

MARYSVILLE 46

HIAWATHA 51