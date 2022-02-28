(KSNT)- Sub-state basketball kicked off Wednesday night with 3A action on the girls and boys side.
Marysville boys got a win thanks to 22 points from Jake Lauer and 19 from Peyton Smith. Nemaha Central used 22 from Mason Thomas, 19 from Brady Klotz and 17 from KJ Miller to advance. McAfee scored 14 for the Sabetha boys in their win.
Hiawatha girls used 16 each from Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz to get a first round win.
BOYS SCORES:
JEFFERSON WEST 33
ROYAL VALLEY 84
MARYSVILLE 79
HIAWATHA 59
ROSSVILLE 59
NEMAHA CENTRAL 79
SILVER LAKE 35
SABETHA 47
GIRLS SCORES
MARYSVILLE 46
HIAWATHA 51