Topeka High girls basketball off to historic start

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka High School’s girl’s basketball team is off to a red hot start, winning 11 straight games without dropping one single loss on the season.



They haven’t been on this scorching hot start by accident. They have won with dominance every game. Topeka High has won by an average margin of 36 points per game. Topeka has also averaged 13.7 steals per game and the opposing teams have found it more than difficult to keep the ball on their court throughout the season.



Leading the Trojans to the marvelous start is star forward, Nijaree Canady (Jr.). Canady is putting up absurd numbers in the 2020-2021 campaign. She is averaging 21.5 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game and she is hosting a block party with 2.0 blocks per game. The Junior is making her case as one of the best forwards in the state.



Along with Canady, Topeka High has another star in Kiki Smith (So.). She seems to not miss from the field, shooting 64%. She is averaging 17.8 points per game on the season.



The Trojans are 1st in the Centennial District and are ranked in the Top 10 in the state.



The Girls will face Seaman High on February 4th and will defend their 1st place ranking along with the undefeated streak.