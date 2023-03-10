NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas high school basketball title games are set. Northeast Kansas will have two teams competing for the ultimate prize.
The Washburn Rural girls will be defending their 6A championship against Blue Valley North on Saturday. The Lady Blues beat Blue Valley 51-39 Friday in the state semifinals.
The Marysville boys will face Hesston in the 3A championship game Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Galena 45-42 in overtime Friday in the state semifinals.
The following teams will play in third-place games Saturday: Highland Park boys (5A), Silver Lake girls (3A), Olpe boys (1A-DI), Frankfurt girls (1A-DI) and Axtell boys (1A-DII).
Scores from Friday’s semifinal action:
Boys
HIGHLAND PARK 54
ANDOVER 55
MARYSVILLE 45/OT
GALENA 42
OLPE 44
CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA 45
LEBO 68
AXTELL 52
Girls
WASHBURN RURAL 51
BLUE VALLEY 39
SILVER LAKE 51
GOODLAND 54
QUINTER 42
FRANKFORT 38