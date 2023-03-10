NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas high school basketball title games are set. Northeast Kansas will have two teams competing for the ultimate prize.

The Washburn Rural girls will be defending their 6A championship against Blue Valley North on Saturday. The Lady Blues beat Blue Valley 51-39 Friday in the state semifinals.

The Marysville boys will face Hesston in the 3A championship game Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Galena 45-42 in overtime Friday in the state semifinals.

The following teams will play in third-place games Saturday: Highland Park boys (5A), Silver Lake girls (3A), Olpe boys (1A-DI), Frankfurt girls (1A-DI) and Axtell boys (1A-DII).

Scores from Friday’s semifinal action:

Boys

HIGHLAND PARK 54

ANDOVER 55

MARYSVILLE 45/OT

GALENA 42

OLPE 44

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA 45

LEBO 68

AXTELL 52

Girls

WASHBURN RURAL 51

BLUE VALLEY 39

SILVER LAKE 51

GOODLAND 54

QUINTER 42

FRANKFORT 38