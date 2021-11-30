Full Court Press – High School Bastketball Scores

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
Speeding led to DUI arrest of Kansas City, Kansas Representative, report shows
Video
Top Stories
Partly cloudy and cooler tonight; possible record warmth tomorrow
Kansas woman’s twist on Governor’s Mansion is seriously sweet
Capital city announces new indoor athletic event coming soon
3 students killed, 6 others wounded at Michigan school, authorities say
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Celtics’ Freedom calls becoming US citizen ‘unforgettable’
Top Stories
Petras back as starting QB for Iowa in Big Ten title game
Jaguars’ Urban Meyer says he’s not a candidate at Notre Dame
AD: Notre Dame won’t rush search to replace Brian Kelly
AP source: Tigers, Báez agree to $140 million, 6-year deal
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
Speeding led to DUI arrest of Kansas City, Kansas Representative, report shows
Video
Top Stories
Kansas woman’s twist on Governor’s Mansion is seriously sweet
Top Stories
Capital city announces new indoor athletic event coming soon
3 students killed, 6 others wounded at Michigan school, authorities say
Texas woman sentenced in death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors
For president-elect of Sunflower Association of Realtors, the holiday season’s about giving back to community
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Full Court Press – High School Bastketball Scores
Trending Stories
Speeding led to DUI arrest of Kansas City, Kansas Representative, report shows
Video
Texas woman sentenced in death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors
Bear raids garage freezer, eats $600 worth of meat
Video
Kansas lawmakers consider bill to restrict child marriage
Topeka’s SW 10th Avenue to close in March to finish construction project
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up