TOPEKA (KTMJ) We are starting a new weekly segment that’s giving back to local organizations that are working hard and making our communities better places to live. Each week our partners at Patterson Legal Group will give a local non-profit five-hundred dollars to help them continue their great work.

In this week’s segment of Giving Back sponsored by Patterson Legal Group, we are proud to spotlight Southwest Youth Athletic Association here in Topeka.

Chris Walker of Southwest Youth Athletic Association joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Erin La Row to explain the value of baseball and leagues like their own and what they provide to our kids. He goes on to tell us about the organization which started more than 50 years ago with only 5 charter members and how it has continued to grow throughout the years.