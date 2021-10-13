A drive-thru…but for flu shots!

OSKALOOSA (KSNT) — The Jefferson County Health Department is hosting drive-thru flu shots every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this October.

Organizers ask people to enter off Highway 59 at the Law Enforcement Center and take a left. The drive-thru clinic is located in Oskaloosa. October 13th was the only time they visited Valley Falls.

There are two types of the vaccine being offered, the first is the regular dose flu vaccine which anyone from 6 months to 64 years of age can take. The other is the high dose, which is given to anyone 65 years or older for an extra boost.

All you need is your insurance card and a shirt with sleeves that can easily be rolled up. If you don’t have insurance, the out-of-pocket cost for the regular vaccine is $45 and for the higher dose, it is $85. They accept Medicare Part B, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Health Care and KanCare. If you do not have insurance, they accept card, cash or check.

The drive-thru is meant for people 18 years or older, and if they are younger than 18, a guardian needs to be present. No appointment is required and you can fill out registration information when you get there. For any additional questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (785)-403-0025.