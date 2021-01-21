Avoid the area: Traffic congestion in Riley County from vaccine clinic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Traffic is being backed up in all four directions at the intersection of Kimball and Denison in Manhattan due to the vaccine clinic.

Officials are asking people to use a different route unless you are participating in the vaccine clinic.

Thursday was the first day the Riley County Health Department opened up the vaccine clinic to the public who qualify at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters.

The clinic will be open until 5:30 p.m.

Riley County residents who are 65 years and older were notified if they qualified to get the vaccine in phase 2, which started Thursday. There is a list of names who are eligible at the clinic.