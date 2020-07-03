12 KU football players test positive for coronavirus, department suspends voluntary workouts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Football players at the University of Kansas will stop voluntary workouts after 12 members of the team tested positive for coronavirus, according to the athletics director.

The university has tested 164 student-athletes and received these results:

16 total positive cases.

Four tested positive from various sports alongside the 12 football players.

45 student-athletes are currently in quarantine.

University officials suggest all football student-athletes and staff self-quarantine for 14 days.