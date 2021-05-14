12 to 15-year-olds get first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka welcomed 12 to 15-year-olds to get a coronavirus vaccine for the first time on Friday.

This is after the Centers for Disease Control authorized the shot for younger kids on Wednesday.

Parents didn’t waste any time getting their children in line.

Shelby Grau got her vaccine in January. Her husband has also gotten the vaccine. On Friday, Shelby took her 13-year-old daughter, Mara, to get a shot.

“There’s really no reason to hesitate, at this point this is what we need to do,” Shelby said about setting up the appointment for her daughter.

“We talk about the research that went into it, the process in developing the vaccines,” she said. “Ultimately the choice is hers, but we give her the information that we think she needs to make that decision.”

Mara said she was a little nervous before getting the vaccine, but is happy she got it.

“I never really liked shots, I guess,” Mara said, but she’s pleased to get it now. “Kind of relieved that I was able to get it sooner than expected.”

Both Mara and Shelby encouraged other young people to get their shot too.