13 positive coronavirus cases associated with local wedding

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of 13 Riley County residents is tied to an outbreak at a wedding that took place in Shawnee County.

Riley County Health Department contact tracing staff are responsible for calling for these residents, even though the outbreak occurred in another county. They will be contacting patients and close contacts today.

“As people participate in more activities and attend events it is crucial that they take safety precautions,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Keep your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands. We are expecting numbers to increase and the actions you choose to take now will make all the difference.”

Riley County has 32 new positive cases and four recoveries since Monday’s report. The totals are now 153 active, 374 recovered, and five deaths.



Two outbreaks in Riley County were announced yesterday. The Phi Delta Theta fraternity in Manhattan now has one additional positive, for a total of 14. The Blue Valley USD 384 School District Office in Randolph remains at 7 positive people.