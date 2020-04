TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas now has 1,426 cases of coronavirus in-state and 69 deaths Tuesday morning, according to the state health department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 11 a.m. report shows an increase of 50 patients with COVID-19 in one day. Deaths rose by seven from 62. People hospitalized with the virus rose to 327 from 309.

