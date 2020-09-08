16 coronavirus cases linked to Junction City church

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department said Tuesday it identified 16 coronavirus cases linked to a Junction City church.

GCHD said anyone who attended Iglesia Casa de Restauracion Church between Saturday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 6 is at risk. If you went to the church during that time frame, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the day you attended, according to a news release.

You’re asked to call your primary healthcare provider if you develop any of the following symptoms:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

You can read more below.