16 coronavirus cases linked to Junction City church

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department said Tuesday it identified 16 coronavirus cases linked to a Junction City church.
GCHD said anyone who attended Iglesia Casa de Restauracion Church between Saturday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 6 is at risk. If you went to the church during that time frame, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the day you attended, according to a news release.
You’re asked to call your primary healthcare provider if you develop any of the following symptoms:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
You can read more below.