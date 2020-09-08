16 coronavirus cases linked to Junction City church

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department said Tuesday it identified 16 coronavirus cases linked to a Junction City church.

GCHD said anyone who attended Iglesia Casa de Restauracion Church between Saturday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 6 is at risk. If you went to the church during that time frame, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the day you attended, according to a news release.

You’re asked to call your primary healthcare provider if you develop any of the following symptoms:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

