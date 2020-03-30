18 positive coronavirus cases reported at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Eighteen people at a Burlington nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

The executive director of the Life Care Center said they learned about the first case last Thursday. Now 11 residents and seven staff members are sick.

Some of the residents are in the hospital and others are being isolated in the nursing home.

The state’s official numbers only show 10 cases in Coffey County where that facility is located. The state’s health department only updates their numbers once a day.

We also don’t know where those seven staff members live, because the nursing home won’t release that information.

Overall in Kansas, there are 368 people that have tested positive for the coronavirus and nine of those people have died, according to the state’s numbers.