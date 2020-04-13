2 Manhattan Dillons employees test positive for coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Dillons spokesperson said two employees of the Sarber Lane store in Manhattan have tested positive for coronavirus.

The two employees both live in Geary County.

“We’ve been informed by two associates at our Dillons on Sarber Lane, who reside in Geary County, have tested positive for COVID-19,” Sheila Lowrie, Dillon Stores spokeswoman, said. “We are supporting our associates with emergency paid leaves and share our best for quick recoveries. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with, and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

Geary County reported nine cases of coronavirus as of Monday evening.

The Dillons spokesperson said the store has taken the following steps: