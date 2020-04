TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department reported two additional positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the county total to 84.

The health department also said that 41 people have recovered. Five people have also died from the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Thursday morning there are 1,588 positive cases in the state and 80 deaths.

