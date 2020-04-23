2 new coronavirus cases Thursday, Shawnee County health officials report

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department updated their coronavirus count Thursday morning, reporting two new cases and more than double the recoveries.

The update came around 9:15 a.m with 98 confirmed cases, 66 recoveries and five deaths. This puts the county’s total active cases at 27, which is three less than yesterday. Recoveries rose by five from 61 Wednesday afternoon. Deaths have remained stagnant since April 13.

