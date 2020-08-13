22 positive coronavirus cases linked to Junction City church

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Health Department identified several coronavirus cases linked to a Junction City Church.

The health department confirmed with KSNT News 22 cases were linked to the Faith Tabernacle church. If you attended the church between Saturday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 8 you may be at risk for potential exposure and should self-monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance.

As of Thursday, GCHD reported 28 active cases, 127 recoveries and two deaths.